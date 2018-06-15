Police: Man fights off attempted armed robber who left in van

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said he was the victim of an armed robbery just after midnight on Thursday.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report, the man said he was robbed while he was talking to two women outside of the Town Square Apartments on Pridgen Road.

The victim said one of the women asked him for $5. As he handed over the money, a man jumped out of a van with a gun and pointed it in his face and demanded that he “give him everything that he got,” the report said.

According to the victim, he knocked the gun out of the suspect’s hands and fought the attempted robber.

After this, the suspect got back into the van and it drove away, according to the victim.

Police say the vehicle is a newer model white van, with two sliding doors and dark windows.

The police say there are four suspects involved, three women and a man.

