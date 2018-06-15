Boil water advisory lifted for South Cashua Drive residents in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The residents of Florence affected by the June 14 water main break on South Cashua Drive no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking, the city announced.

After draining the distribution system and testing the bacteria levels, the City of Florence determined that the water is now safe for drinking and cooking.

If there are any questions or concerns, Florence residents can call (843) 665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at (843) 661-4825.

