SC man captures photo of Trump-like cloud - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC man captures photo of Trump-like cloud

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A Spartanburg man got a photo of a cloud he thinks resembles President Trump. (Source: AJ Brackins) A Spartanburg man got a photo of a cloud he thinks resembles President Trump. (Source: AJ Brackins)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WMBF) – A Spartanburg man took a photo of a cloud that he thought looked presidential.

AJ Brackins said he snapped a photo of this cloud, which he felt resembled President Donald Trump, on Thursday night in Gaffney in front of the Timken Company.

Thursday was the president’s 72nd birthday.

