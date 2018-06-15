Discovery of over 200 unaccounted-for votes delays recount in close Horry County races

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The race for Horry County Council chairman took an interesting turn.

On Friday morning, the results of Tuesday’s election showed that challenger Johnny Gardner had beaten incumbent Mark Lazarus by a less than 1 percent margin. Those votes, as well as the votes in two other close local races, were supposed to be recounted and certified, but it was later discovered 209 votes were unaccounted for, delaying the recount.

After that recount Gardner still came out on top, but just barely. He got 12,419 votes to Lazarus’ 12,308 votes.

State election officials were brought in to certify those results. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, that certification had still not wrapped up.

The situation has left a lot of people frustrated, including Rep. Alan Clemmons, who is representing the Horry County Republican Party during these elections.

"Any time that the election breaks down, it puts questions in persons’ minds, and electors’ and voters’ minds as to the integrity of that process," Clemmons said.

