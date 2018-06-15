Man arrested, charged with trying to kidnap female jogger on Garden City street

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have arrested the man accused of trying to abduct a woman on a Garden City street last Sunday.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Jeremiah Dicapua, of Horry County, was taken into custody Friday and charged with kidnapping.

Authorities allege that he accosted a woman who was jogging on South Waccamaw Drive last weekend.

The woman told Georgetown County deputies a man got out of his vehicle and grabbed her arm before she fought him off and ran away, the release stated.

Dicapua was awaiting a bond hearing late Friday afternoon.

