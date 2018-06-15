GRAPHIC: Police arrest Myrtle Beach teen for allegedly raping girl, taunting her with guns

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach teen was released to home detention after authorities say he allegedly raped a girl and later, with the help of three others, used guns to taunt her.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 17-year old Joshua Hughes was arrested by Horry County police Tuesday evening and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states an officer spoke with the 16-year-old female victim at the hospital back on June 8.

Hughes reportedly picked her up from her Murrells Inlet home following their conversation on Snapchat, and took her to his Myrtle Beach house.

The victim said Hughes starting kissing her even though she refused. The situation then reportedly turned violent, which led to rape, according to the police report.

A short time later, three other males began to bang on the door, yelling for Hughes to let them in "so they could have a turn," the report states.

Shortly after, the victim said she was able to escape and went inside the garage. While she was there, she told police that all four males pointed guns at her and began to "taunt" her before she was finally able to escape.

According to authorities, Hughes has been the only one to be arrested so far in this case, but the investigation is ongoing.

