American Airlines technical issue causes flight cancellations at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, is experiencing a technical issue that has caused several flights to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport to be canceled.

As of about 10:45 a.m., information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows four flights from MYR bound for Charlotte are canceled, while one flight to Philadelphia is delayed. Two flights that were scheduled to depart Charlotte for MYR are also canceled.

American Airlines is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers, a tweet from PSA says.

“I just want to get home, I just want to be home," said Hoi and Kurt Geswender, who were traveling to Oklahoma City and had to wait hours at MYR until another flight was available after theirs was canceled.

"We were supposed to be here at 7:30 a.m. this morning and get home to Oklahoma City at 1 o clock and I got a text saying all flights have been canceled. So they put us up on another flight at 5:40 p.m. tonight," said Hoi.

Susan Morrison, who was traveling to Denver, had a similar story.

“I had a 9:30 flight this morning and I got a text just before bed at 11 last night that it was canceled," Morrison said.

She was on hold for hours and tried to rebook online.

"Then they finally called us back at 3 in the morning, which was not fun. Then they said, 'You can leave tomorrow' and I said that’s unacceptable. It’s the end of our trip and my family and travel party is driving and I’m alone, and I don’t have a place to stay tonight.”

Morrison hoped to get on her rescheduled 2:40 p.m. flight. She said she understands things happen that are out of her control.

“I have about two hours and I got about three more, but I just found out my connecting flight in Charlotte is delayed too, so we'll see what happens," she said.

