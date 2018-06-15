Darlington Raceway To Host Track Drive On June 16th

This Saturday, June 16th, Darlington Raceway will let fans take three laps around the track in their personal vehicles. A $30 cash donation will also get you two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race, September 1st. $10 will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program.
“It’s been several years since we’ve had a track drive here at Darlington Raceway and felt this was a great opportunity for our fans to take a few laps around the track and support our service members and veterans through the Sport Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship Program,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage all of our fans to come out that day and participate in a family-fun activity for charity.”
Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. From October 15 through November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country will collect donations in-store to support the scholarship program. To date, 943 scholarships totaling $4.1 million have been awarded.
TRACK LAPS RULES AND RESTRICTIONS
The four suspects charged in connection to a shooting that occurred around midnight Thursday outside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! appeared before a Myrtle Beach judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.More >>
The four suspects charged in connection to a shooting that occurred around midnight Thursday outside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! appeared before a Myrtle Beach judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.More >>
A crash involving an 18-wheeled truck on Interstate 95 in Dillon County Thursday has left one man dead, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
A crash involving an 18-wheeled truck on Interstate 95 in Dillon County Thursday has left one man dead, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said he was the victim of an armed robbery just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said he was the victim of an armed robbery just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
Police have arrested the man accused of trying to abduct a woman on a Garden City street last Sunday.More >>
Police have arrested the man accused of trying to abduct a woman on a Garden City street last Sunday.More >>
The residents of Florence affected by the June 14 water main break on South Cashua Drive no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking, the city announced.More >>
The residents of Florence affected by the June 14 water main break on South Cashua Drive no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking, the city announced.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>