Darlington Raceway To Host Track Drive On June 16th

This Saturday, June 16th, Darlington Raceway will let fans take three laps around the track in their personal vehicles. A $30 cash donation will also get you two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race, September 1st. $10 will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a track drive here at Darlington Raceway and felt this was a great opportunity for our fans to take a few laps around the track and support our service members and veterans through the Sport Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship Program,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage all of our fans to come out that day and participate in a family-fun activity for charity.”

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. From October 15 through November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country will collect donations in-store to support the scholarship program. To date, 943 scholarships totaling $4.1 million have been awarded.

TRACK LAPS RULES AND RESTRICTIONS