Darlington Raceway To Host Track Drive On June 16th

This Saturday, June 16th, Darlington Raceway will let fans take three laps around the track in their personal vehicles. A $30 cash donation will also get you two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race, September 1st. $10 will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program. 

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a track drive here at Darlington Raceway and felt this was a great opportunity for our fans to take a few laps around the track and support our service members and veterans through the Sport Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship Program,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage all of our fans to come out that day and participate in a family-fun activity for charity.”

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. From October 15 through November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country will collect donations in-store to support the scholarship program. To date, 943 scholarships totaling $4.1 million have been awarded.

TRACK LAPS RULES AND RESTRICTIONS

  • Motorcycles will not be permitted. Passenger vehicles only.
  • All drivers must present a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance at check-in
  • The driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age or older
  • All participants must sign a waiver of liability (including all passengers)
  • All drivers and passengers must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints
  • Headlights must be on at all times
  • Fans must enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151
  • Laps will be held at a maximum speed of 70 mph and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle
  • The event is weather dependent. In case of inclement weather, the track will issue an official weather statement onDarlingtonRaceway.com no later than Friday, June 15 and announce an alternate date at that time.

