Cinemark to show sensory friendly Incredibles 2 Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – SOS Healthcare is working to train businesses in accommodating those with special needs to help them do things they might not have been able to do before.

Adult Services Program Manager Diane Owens with SOS Healthcare said they’re trying to train and educate different businesses in the community to help break down barriers and better accommodate people with special needs.

The program has been around for almost three years now. Owens said working with businesses over the last few years has been successful for both sides, and it helps families do things they normally wouldn’t have been able to do without SOS Healthcare.

"Autism and special needs is just becoming more prevalent,” said Owens. “You're going to see it no matter where you go nowadays. So, I just think it's really important to educate the community as much as possible and give these people as much opportunity as can be possible."

In terms of training, Owens said they’ll be educated on behavior intervention strategies, how to handle an escalation in behavior, things they should and shouldn’t do, and communicating with parents.

"A lot of the times when I do it it’s around a two and a half, three hour training just depending. I can make it more intensive depending on what their availability is. I try to make it a wide variety of things just so they're learning,” she said.

Friday at 10 a.m. at the Cinemark Theater at Coastal Grand, there will be a sensory friendly showing of Incredibles 2. Owens said they will turn the lights up and have the movie play at a softer volume.

