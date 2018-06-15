FIRST ALERT: Another round of strong storms today

The four suspects charged in connection to a shooting that occurred around midnight Thursday outside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! appeared before a Myrtle Beach judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.More >>
A crash involving an 18-wheeled truck on Interstate 95 in Dillon County Thursday has left one man dead, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said he was the victim of an armed robbery just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
Police have arrested the man accused of trying to abduct a woman on a Garden City street last Sunday.More >>
The residents of Florence affected by the June 14 water main break on South Cashua Drive no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking, the city announced.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
