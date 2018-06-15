FIRST ALERT: Another round of strong storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of locally strong storms today will be followed by quieter weather over the weekend. A long stretch of hot and humid weather is on tap for next week.

The combination of heat and humidity, energy in the upper atmosphere, and a weak cold front moving across the region will result in another round of scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Much like Thursday, some of the storms will be strong at times. The greatest risk from any storms that develop today will be frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally very heavy rainfall. One or two storms could become severe with wind gusts to 60 mph and hail. The best time frame for the storms will range from 2:00 p.m. this afternoon through 7:00 p.m. this evening. Before the storms arrive, temperatures will reach the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland.

Slightly drier air will drop southward into the region through the weekend. As a result, the coverage of afternoon storms will be much less - 20 percent for both Saturday and Sunday. Despite the slightly drier air, temperatures will remain warm with mid to upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland through the weekend.

Heat and humidity will return for much of next week with daily temperatures ranging from near 90 at the beach to the lower and middle 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, the heat index will likely reach or exceed 100 each day next week. A few storms will be possible each afternoon.

