MBPD release Memorial Day weekend statistics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For many business owners in downtown Myrtle Beach, Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to summer and while many said this year was slower than years past, statistics from the Myrtle Beach Police Department show this Memorial Day weekend was safer.

The statistics show Memorial Day weekend police reports over the past eight years.

Two of the more notable statistics that have decreased include number of traffic collisions, the lowest it’s been in eight years.

Also, the number of reported police calls for service was down nearly 5.7 percent since 2014.

“As we hoped and expected, the 2018 Memorial Day weekend safety plan resulted in fewer overall crimes during the four-day period,”Police Chief Amy Prock said.

Two of the categories that did see an increase in 2018 were weapon offenses, as well as drug possession and sales, each nearly doubled.

“We still had issues, to be sure – a single crime is too much – but anyone looking at these statistics will see that the safety plans worked,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

Chief Prock also said, the departments goal is public safety, not just for this event, but year-round.

