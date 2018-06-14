Boil water advisory issued for some Florence residents living along South Cashua Road

Residents living within the blue area are under a boil water advisory. (Source: City of Florence)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence residents who live along South Cashua Road within the blue area of the below map are under a boil water advisory.

According to a press release, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the city of Florence say impacted residents should boil their tap water for one minute before drinking or cooking.

Officials say this is due to a water main break caused by a contractor hitting the main during construction on South Cashua Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory impacts around 1,000 customers. City officials will give an update on the advisory Friday.

