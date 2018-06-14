Lightning strike forces evacuation of condo complex in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Residents were forced to evacuate a condo complex in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach after a lighting strike, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Dowling said lightning struck the roof of Seven Oaks condos, located at 49th Avenue North, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The strike impacted the attic area, but did not burn through to the condos, according to Dowling. He added that all occupants were able to get out and no injuries were reported.

An earlier version of this story listed the name of the condos as Sea Oats. North Myrtle Beach officials clarified their earlier information and said the proper name is actually Seven Oaks.

