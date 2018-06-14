Downed traffic light causing traffic problems on U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach

A traffic light is down on the U.S. 17 Bypass in the Surfside Beach area. (Source: Aaron Napier)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A downed traffic light in the Surfside Beach area has been causing hardships for motorists on Thursday evening.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the light is down at the intersection of the U.S. 17 Bypass and Queens Harbor Boulevard, in front of the Cook-Out restaurant

The S.C. Department of Transportation was listed as being en route to the intersection as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

