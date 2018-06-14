Viewers capture video of lightning strikes across Grand Strand

Lightning strikes the water in North Myrtle Beach during Thursday's storms. (Source: Crystal Newsome)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Strong storms moved through the Grand Strand on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and lots of lightning to the area.

Crews responded to multiple reports of lightning striking homes and commercial buildings across Horry County.

There were also more than 7,500 Santee Cooper customers without power as of 5:30 p.m. across the area.

As the storms moved through, viewers caught amazing footage of lightning strikes. One video, sent in by Crystal Newsome, shows lightning striking the ocean at Crescent Beach in North Myrtle Beach.

As the lightning, it's obvious Newsome is startled, as the camera quickly jerks.

"I was just videoing the storm to show family at home and when the lightening [sic] struck, the hair on my arms stood up and my first thought was to go back in the house," Newsome said via a Facebook message.

Another viewer-submitted video, courtesy of Kendraith Wayne, shows lightning hitting the Avista Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach.

At one point, the storms produced over 600 lightning strikes in 15 minutes.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.