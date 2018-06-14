More than 4,200 Santee Cooper customers without power - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

More than 4,200 Santee Cooper customers without power

Source: Santee Cooper Source: Santee Cooper

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Approximately 4,268 Santee Cooper customers are without power across Horry County as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Information from Santee Cooper’s website states the outages are spread across Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and Surfside Beach

The estimated restoration time is around 1 a.m. Friday, according to Santee Cooper.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly