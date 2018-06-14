Crews respond to multiple reports of lightning strikes as storms move through Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are responding to multiple reports of lightning strikes as strong storms move through the Grand Strand Thursday afternoon.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler, lighting struck a mobile home in the 4500 block of Sugar Brush Road in the Longs area. There was smoke in the residence, but no flames were showing, he said.

A second report came in from the 4900 block of Darby Lane in the Carolina Forest area. Fowler said lighting struck a home’s garage.

Another reported lighting strike happened in the 3000 block of Theater Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Fowler. There were no further details.

Finally, Fowler said crews were responding to the 500 block of White River Drive in the Myrtle Beach area after reports came in of lighting striking a commercial building.

According to Fowler, no injuries have been reported at this time.

