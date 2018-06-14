Coroner identifies Florida truck driver as victim of fatal crash on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash involving an 18-wheeled truck on Interstate 95 in Dillon County Thursday has left one man dead, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said the crash happened around mile marker 189 on the northbound side of I-95. He added a second man inside the truck was taken to McLeod Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Grimsley identified the victim as 33-year-old Joan Hernandez Gonzalez, of Florida.

