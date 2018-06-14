Monster truck 'Devastation Show' coming to Myrtle Beach Speedway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Extra horsepower is revving up this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The Devastation Show is the highly-anticipated event general manager Steve Zacharias says he's looking forward to.

"Everyone from Friday to Saturday is going to get the best show we've ever put on," he says. "We're very excited at Myrtle Beach Speedway. The very first year, we got to run over a mobile home, but since then we haven't had anything like buses and vans."

With tires over six feet tall, we compared the size of the monster truck to the WMBF News car.

"These tires here are 66-43-25s," said driver Derick Anson. "They're flotation tires. These trucks could float. You can drive this across the river if you wanted to," he says. "It's a 500 cubic-inch methanol blown injected Chevrolet design engine. They make about 1,500 horsepower and these things are built to fly."

Airborne indeed. Anson and the team know exactly what spectators are looking for.

"Come out here and watch us all get after it and we're all going to be competitive," Anson says. "We're all here to win, and I'm sure there is going to be some good wrecks because that's what they (fans) want to see."

