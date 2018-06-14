Police looking for man wanted for burglary, grand larceny

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shedrick Ladon Campbell.

According to an online posting from the department, Campbell is wanted on burglary and grand larceny warrants. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Bennettsville police at 843-479-3620 or Marlboro County dispatch at 843-479-9999.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.