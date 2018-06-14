Restaurant Scorecard: A roach and insect larvae at two spots, new taco spot almost ready to open

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Roach and insect larvae was found at two spots, while a brand new taco restaurant is preparing to serve you.

We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

If you're in the mood for tacos, an all-new Taco Mundo is scheduled to open later this month at Dockside Village in Barefoot Landing. It's at 4732 U.S. 17 South.

According to the website, the new Mexican restaurant features an assortment of tasty tacos, rice bowls and burritos from all regions of the world. It's expected to offer festive and authentic Mexican décor, with an energetic indoor and outdoor bar.

Kings Sushi is at 112 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach. State inspectors gave them a 70 out of 100 points at a recent inspection. They took off points for insect larvae observed on test strips stored on the top of racks near a dish machine.

Also, the report mentions an employee handling raw poultry and fish with bare hands and not washing their hands afterward when putting on gloves. A prep table being used to prepare raw shrimp was not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after the preparation.

Additionally, food was improperly cooling in an oversized container that was tightly sealed and not allowing for heat transfer and rapid cooling. Shrimp were also seen thawing on drain racks in standing ice water.

Lucky Panda offers Chinese dishes is at 3300 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. It scored a 78. Inspectors took off points for seeing a roach around a can opener.

Also, the report says an uncovered personal drink was stored on a dry storage shelf. Some food was reportedly stored at improper temperatures. Inspectors also noted a buildup of grease and debris on the exterior sides of cooking equipment.

If you or your guests are grabbing a bite along the beach, the Sea Mist Restaurant is at 1200 S. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave it an 83, taking off points for dead bugs seen throughout the dining area, dry storage and in the walk-in cooler.

Milk and juice dispensers were seen with splash and mildew buildup. Also, a cooler had standing water and was lined on one side with wet towels.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.