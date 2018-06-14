Marlboro County School District selects new superintendent

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District has selected Dr. Gregory McCord to be the next superintendent of schools starting July 1. The school board approved his hiring after an executive session Wednesday night, according to a news release.

Since 2012, McCord has served as Chief Auxiliary Services Officer in the Beaufort County School District. Prior to that position, McCord served as principal for five years at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg, the release says.

“We are thrilled with this decision and this community is going to see more great things from Marlboro County schools,” said Lucy Parsons, chair of the county school board. “Dr. McCord brings so much to our school district, but especially his varied school experiences and strong enthusiasm to make things better.”

According to the release, 34 people applied for the superintendent position. There were 13 applicants from South Carolina, 10 from North Carolina, and others from across the Southeast as well as Pennsylvania and Ohio.

McCord’s final contract must still be negotiated and signed.

