City of Conway leaders want to hear your voice on the old Whittemore Park school site

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In January, the old Whittemore Park school building was donated to the City of Conway. Now, city leaders want to hear your voice on what this space should be used for before they make any final decisions.

They're inviting everyone to attend the first meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Whittemore Park Middle School cafeteria. This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to let your voices be heard.

The building is now vacant and used to serve as an office space for the Horry County School District, but was damaged after Hurricane Matthew. The city is now in its final stages of acquiring the former Whittemore Park Elementary School building from Horry County Schools.



Planning Director for the City of Conway Mary Catherine Hyman said within the next couple weeks, the city plans to begin work on renovations. City leaders say no idea is too small and they're open to any ideas.

“Well we’re hoping that this facility will be for the community. So, therefore we want to hear from the community and what the community thinks we need in this location and what the community would like to see here. So, before we move forward with any plans, we really want to hear what the community wants,” said Hyman.

The city's goal is to preserve the historical aspect of the building too, saying they want to use as much of the existing building as possible. City leaders also say this isn't just an opportunity for the building itself, but an opportunity to better the neighborhood as well.



Some community members say they'd really like to see the space geared for children.

“I’m the general manager of a non-profit, C3 Coffee Bar, so non-profit immediately comes to mind. With that, I think that opening up as a non-profit tutoring center, education center or recreational center for the people ...children of that community would be awesome. Statistics show that we need it now more than ever within our communities so if we could put the funding and resources into that to be able to give the kids a place to go and be educated and just have community would be awesome,” said General Manager Matt Mitchell with C3 Coffee Bar.

The first meeting is on Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Whittemore Park Middle School Cafeteria. The second meeting is set for Monday, June 25 at the Conway Recreation Center.

