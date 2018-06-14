FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms likely this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered storms are likely this afternoon and some could be on the strong side. A much hotter weather pattern is likely to develop by next week.

After a break from the storms on Wednesday, a better chance of storms returns today. The morning will be warm and muggy as we start out in the lower 70s. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the early afternoon. The combination of the heat and humidity will lead to scattered thunderstorms developing from the mid afternoon and lasting into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong with frequent lightning, locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Drier air begins to gradually filter into the region on Friday and that will help reduce the rain chances to 30% for Friday afternoon and down to 20% for Saturday. By Sunday, enough dry air will be in place for a rain-free forecast. Despite a slight drop in humidity, temperatures will remain very warm through the weekend with mid to upper 80s on the beach and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

By next week, the heat will really build with temperatures reaching the lower and middle 90s. A return to high humidity means the heat index will likely climb above 100 by the middle of the week. Just a few isolated storms are expected.

