Woman charged with attempted murder in April shooting incident in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to an April 17 shooting in Conway.

Jazzmin Shanell Gray, 23, is charged with the three counts of attempted murder.

According to arrest warrants, Gray and a co-defendant shot a handgun at several people in the 1100 block of Boundary Street. The gun was fired multiple times causing the victims to fear for their lives, the warrants say.

Online records show Gray was released Tuesday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

