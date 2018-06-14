No injuries reported in shooting outside Ripley’s on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around midnight Thursday outside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. Crosby confirms four people have been detained in connection to the shooting.

Police responded to 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation has revealed people that were sitting on the steps of Ripley’s began shooting at two vehicles traveling on Ocean Boulevard before fleeing the scene, Crosby says. The vehicles also fled the scene westbound on 9th Ave North and are described as an older model red Jeep Cherokee and a black Lexis four-door sedan.

This shooting came hours after officers went to the 800 block of South Ocean Boulevard after reports came in of a shooting. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

Police have not identified anyone that was injured in the 9th Avenue North shooting. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the MBPD dispatch center at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.