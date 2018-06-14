'It only takes one time:' Judge sets bond for four charged in shooting outside Ripley’s on Ocean Boulevard

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The four suspects charged with a shooting outside Ripley's Believe It Or Not! appeared for a bond hearing Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The four suspects charged in connection to a shooting that occurred around midnight Thursday outside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on Ocean Boulevard appeared before a Myrtle Beach judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Sa'Quel Pepper, of Orangeburg, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharge a firearm within city limits. Da'Jour Murphy, of Santee, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, discharge firearm within city limits, and possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony. Myleek Henderson, Orangeburg, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits. Anthony Robinson, of Orangeburg, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

“I'm just asking you, have mercy on my son, because he's a good boy and I don't want to mess up his future. He supposed be going off to college in August,” said Pepper's mother, who addressed the court.

“Well it only takes one time, a split second to change your life forever, young man,” said Judge Clifford Welsh.

The judge set bond for all four suspects at just over $8,500 dollars each.

“Whatever happened to young people just come to the beach with a case of beer?” Welsh said during the bond hearing.

Police responded to 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation has revealed people that were sitting on the steps of Ripley’s began shooting at two vehicles traveling on Ocean Boulevard before fleeing the scene, Crosby says. The vehicles also fled the scene westbound on 9th Ave North and are described as an older model red Jeep Cherokee and a black Lexis four-door sedan.

This shooting came hours after officers went to the 800 block of South Ocean Boulevard after reports came in of a shooting. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

No one was injured in the Ripley's shooting.

