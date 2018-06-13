Conway man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2017 hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 35-year-old Jason K. Sherman pleaded guilty to hit and run with death before Judge Larry Hyman. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

His charge stemmed from the Feb. 11, 2017 death of 51-year-old Henrietta McCray, of Conway, who died after she was hit by a vehicle. The defendant then drove away from the scene. He was arrested four days later by Conway police, the release stated.

