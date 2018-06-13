Police investigate shooting in hotel parking lot on South Ocean Boulevard that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot off South Ocean Boulevard Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers went to 806 S. Ocean Blvd., after reports came in of a shooting.

A search of the address on Google reveals that it belongs to the Days Inn.

When police arrived, they found one victim who appeared to have a non-life-threatening injury, the release stated.

Officers continue their investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area. According to the release, there is no evidence that indicates the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

