Bond set at $40K each for two men charged in hotel parking lot shooting on South Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges for a shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot off South Ocean Boulevard Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Aaron Tirrell Rashad Williams and Timothy Daeshawn Williams, Jr., both from Conway, are charged in connection to the incident at 806 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Williams is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, while Williams, Jr. faces charges of attempted murder, reckless driving, and no valid driver’s license.

When police arrived to the scene outside the Days Inn, they found one victim who appeared to have a non-life-threatening injury, the release stated. Images captured by the city’s surveillance cameras helped lead to their arrests.

On Friday afternoon, a Myrtle Beach set their bond at $40,000 each. The suspects' father addressed the judge and the Myrtle Beach community as a whole for his sons' alleged actions.

“I just apologize that the incident occurred,” the man said.

