Great white shark ‘Hilton’ pings near Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning

A great white shark has pinged near the Grand Strand coast Wednesday. (Source: OCEARCH)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A great white shark tagged off Hilton Head in 2017 surfaced off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday, close to the Grand Strand’s shores.

According to the Global Shark Tracker operated by OCEARCH, Hilton, a 12-foot great white weighing more than 1,300 pounds, pinged off the Myrtle Beach coast Wednesday morning at 10:08 a.m.

The shark pinged again at 6:15 p.m. further north

Before heading toward the Grand Strand, Hilton pinged off the coast of Charleston on Sunday.

The shark was one of four that were caught and tagged during OCEARCH’s inaugural “Lowcountry Expedition” in March 2017.

To follow Hilton's journey, click here.

