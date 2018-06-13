Pee Dee woman faces 39 counts of ill treatment of animals after 133 dogs removed from breeder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham woman is facing charges in connection with 133 dogs being removed from her property last November.

According to Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements, a case was filed against 70-year-old Donna Keller Lee on June 7. She faces 39 counts of ill treatment of animals.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Lee was booked Tuesday afternoon. She was released a short time later on a personal recognizance bond.

On Nov. 29, 2017, Florence County Environmental Services worked with an animal cruelty consultant and animal forensics experts to remove 133 animals from a large-scale commercial breeder.

Animal care specialists reportedly had to deal with everything from an array of intestinal parasites, giardia, ringworm, tumors, ear and eye infections, eye injuries, badly infected mouths, upper respiratory problems, heartworm and more.

