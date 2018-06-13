Grand opening delayed for 810 Bowling in The Market Common

The grand opening for 810 Billiards and Bowling has been delayed. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The grand opening of 810 Billiards and Bowling in The Market Common has been postponed.

According to a post on the 810 Market Common Facebook page, the original opening date was Thursday, June 14.

A new date has not been set as of yet.

“Please bear with us as we get everything perfectly finished for you,” the post stated.

In addition to bowling, the entertainment complex will feature billiards, corn hole, darts, a full-service bar and brick-oven pizza.

It is being housed in the former Piggly Wiggly location.

