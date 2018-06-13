'This man is not safe for society:' Judge hears from girls who say man filmed them showering on yacht

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina man accused of videoing young women inside a shower on a yacht in Myrtle Beach appeared before a Horry County judge Wednesday afternoon for his second bond hearing this week.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that 49-year-old William Hilliard III, of Cherryville, N.C., faces eight counts of voyeurism.

According to a search warrant, one of the victims discovered an iPad facing her while she was showering in Hilliard's yacht over the weekend.

When she moved the iPad, she realized it was recording her. The victim also allegedly found several more videos on the tablet that were of the other girls who were with her on the boat, the warrant states.

An incident report filled out by the Myrtle Beach Police Department lists five female victims between the ages of 18 and 20, and three juvenile victims.

Some of the victims read written statements in court during Wednesday’s bond hearing. They said Hilliard was a family friend and they never expected this to happen.

"This man is not safe for society," one of the girls said.

"Because of him, I will never feel comfortable around any man," another said.

Hilliard’s attorney, Russell Long, told the judge that while the allegations “are very difficult to deal with,” they aren’t violent.

The alleged victims in the case disagree.

One wrote:

I trusted this man ... we all did. I had continuously went to the local YMCA where he worked out in the same facility. Was he plotting what he would do to us on the yacht?

The judge set Hilliard’s bond at $175,000 for seven of the eight counts of voyeurism.

That's in addition to a $50,000 bond set by a Myrtle Beach judge earlier this week. During Wednesday’s hearing, it was explained that one of the videos was allegedly filmed while the boat was still docked within the city limits.

The other seven videos were filmed after the boat had set sail along the Intracoastal Waterway and entered the county’s jurisdiction, according to the judge.

Hilliard was also instructed to wear a GPS monitor and to not have any contact with the victims.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.