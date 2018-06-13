Swim advisories lifted for six sections of Grand Strand beaches; advisories remain for four others

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Swimming advisories for six sections of beach along the Grand Strand have been lifted.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the areas no longer under an advisory are:

53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

Nash Drive in Horry County

Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

The advisory continues for the affected areas listed below and includes 200 feet above and below:

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

It is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory areas, the release stated.

