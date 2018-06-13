Swim advisories lifted for six sections of Grand Strand beaches; - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Swim advisories lifted for six sections of Grand Strand beaches; advisories remain for four others

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Swimming advisories for six sections of beach along the Grand Strand have been lifted.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the areas no longer under an advisory are: 

  • 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
  • 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
  • 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
  • Nash Drive in Horry County
  • Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County
  • 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

The advisory continues for the affected areas listed below and includes 200 feet above and below:

  • 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
  • 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
  • 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

It is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory areas, the release stated.

