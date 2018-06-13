Myrtle Beach man charged in deadly shooting at Koyote Saloon that killed one, injured two

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with last month’s shooting at the Koyote Saloon in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson, Gary Lee Jackson was located by the U.S. Marshals taskforce and taken into custody by the HCPD’s SWAT team.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Jackson was booked Tuesday night and charged with murder, simple possession of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine.

He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon under no bond.

Jackson’s arrest stems from the May 25 shooting at Koyote Saloon that left one man dead and two others injured.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Reginald Washington, of New York.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, the business’ license was revoked.

