Black bear spotted near Carver Street in Myrtle Beach

A black bear was spotted near Carver Street in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking residents living on Carver Street to be on cautious while outside after a black bear was spotted on the street earlier Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were notified about a bear roaming in the city Wednesday morning.

Police located the animal and asked for assistance from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the release stated. The bear is believed to be hiding in the woods on Carver Street, although thick brush has prevented officers from seeing it.

“Our focus is on the safety of the public, the bear, and officers working to safely apprehend and relocate the bear to a more suitable home,” the release stated.

Some people who live nearby are a little worried.

“I hope I don’t wake up one morning and see it sitting in my front door," Linda Wimes said.

SCDNR says bear sightings are a lot more common around this time of year.

“It’s not uncommon to see bears roaming this time of the year right on through June, July and August, those summer months, just because it’s breeding season," Wildlife Biologist Kayla Brantley said. "Everything’s turned green, berries are out there, so they’re out there looking for a food source.”

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call MBPD. The public should not approach the bear under any circumstances.

