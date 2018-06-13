Mother of baby found dead in a diaper box charged with Homicide by Child Abuse

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Breanna Lewis, charged in connection with the death of her 11-month old daughter Harlee Lewis was charged Monday with Homicide by Child Abuse according to online court records for Chesterfield County.

According to those records the charge, which carries a penalty of 20-years to life, was filed against Lewis around 1 P.M. Monday.



Lewis is scheduled for a bond hearing at 10 A.M. Thursday.



A gag order was recently issued in the case.

Harlee Lewis was found dead May 29th, in a garbage bag inside a diaper box, hidden in in a field near her mother's home.

The 19-year old Breanna Lewis accused of lying to police, claiming her daughter was kidnapped by a stranger who assaulted her as she was getting her mail.

Two hours after Lewis called 911 she was charged with giving false information to law enforcement, destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, and DNA/destroying, altering, concealing, or tampering with physical evidence or biological material.

After about an hour of searching rough terrain about 1,000 yards behind the home, deputies noticed a diaper box in the woods.

An autopsy was performed on Harlee Lewis, however her cause of death has not been released.

In a press conference two days after Harlee’s body was found, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said the injuries Breanna Lewis had - a black eye and bruises Lewis said were from the assault and abduction - were actually from a recent car crash.

“How do you put a dead child inside a trash bag and throw her away?” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks asked.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.