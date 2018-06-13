Deal Diva: What's left at Toys 'R' Us?

Toys 'R' Us shelves are dwindling as the retailer is expected to close its doors for good at the end of June. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Toys 'R’ Us will soon be gone, and if you have plans to stop by the Myrtle Beach store to take advantage of upcoming deals, the Deal Diva has you covered.

Inventory on the shelves at the Seaboard Street Toys 'R' Us is dwindling. There is only a handful of infant merchandise, such as baby formula, left.

The Deal Diva found only a couple of pieces of baby furniture stacked in the center aisle, but it was all marked at 50 percent off.

There's still a good variety of kids’ games and items for older children, as well as a good selection of toys for boys and girls. Most of those items were discounted at 50 to 70 percent off.

It's slim pickings on the video games, but what's left is now at 70 percent off.

The seasonal swim and pool products selling at regular price a few weeks ago are also now marked down to 50 percent off.

Since it's hurricane season, now is a good time to stock up on batteries. They are currently available at half price.

Remember, the store only accepts cash or credit card, and all sales are final.

The discount will eventually go up to 90 percent off closer to June 30, the day Toys 'R’ Us is expected to close its doors for good.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.