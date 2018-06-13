Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery, assault; sentenced to 10 years in prison

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to the 2017 armed robbery of a Conway liquor store and the assault of the store’s owners, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

Vincent Rosenweig, 29, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman sentenced Rosenweig to 10 years on each charge, the release says. The sentences will run concurrently.

On August 22, 2017, Conway police were called to Stalvey’s Liquor store for an armed robbery and assault. Rosenweig was charged with trying to steal liquor from the store. The owners of the store, a man and a woman, confronted Rosenweig. Rosenweig pulled out a knife and cut both of them. The woman was cut severely, the release confirms.

