Man charged with voyeurism after reportedly crawling into Walmart bathroom stall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Monday after allegedly crawling into a Walmart bathroom stall while another person was using the restroom.

Delmar Rashad Deflorimonte, 31, is charged with voyeurism.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Seaboard Street Walmart where they met with the victim who is a juvenile. The victim says after flushing the toilet, he saw Deflorimonte “crawling under the stall wall into his own stall,” the report says. The victim became scared, ran out of the bathroom and informed an employee who called police.

The victim told officers he remembered see Deflorimonte’s bare leg and an open zipper on his pants, the report confirms. Police say the suspect, who the victim positively identified, admitted to being in the bathroom but denied crawling under the stall. Deflorimonte reportedly told officers he dropped his phone and bent over to pick it up, but does not know why someone would say he crawled under the stall wall.

Online records show Deflorimonte is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.