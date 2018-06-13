Grand Strand beach renourishment project will begin in August

The $34.8 million beach renourishment project on the Grand Strand will begin in August (Source: city of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The $34.8 million beach renourishment project on the Grand Strand will begin in August, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

The project will include about eight miles of Myrtle Beach, four miles of Surfside Beach and Garden City, and two miles of North Myrtle Beach. In total, about 1.4 million cubic yards of sand will be pumped onto the shore. Contractors will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during construction, completing up to 500 feet per day depending on weather and sea conditions, the posting says.

The details on the starting location and direction the project will move in have yet to be finalized. The project is expected to be completed no later than December 15.

