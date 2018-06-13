Georgetown Police searching for fraud suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown Police searching for fraud suspect

The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Taylor Monye’T Dixon (Source: Georgetown PD) The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Taylor Monye’T Dixon (Source: Georgetown PD)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Taylor Monye’T Dixon.

According to an online posting from the department, Dixon is wanted for financial transaction card fraud. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly