Georgetown Police searching for fraud suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Taylor Monye’T Dixon (Source: Georgetown PD)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Taylor Monye’T Dixon.

According to an online posting from the department, Dixon is wanted for financial transaction card fraud. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.