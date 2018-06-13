Horry County Schools working to make schools safer by adding more mental health counselors

Another round of locally strong storms today will be followed by quieter weather over the weekend. A long stretch of hot and humid weather is on tap for next week.More >>
For many business owners in downtown Myrtle Beach, Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to summer and while many said this year was slower than years past, statistics from the Myrtle Beach Police Department show this Memorial Day weekend was safer.More >>
Florence residents who live along South Cashua Road within the blue area of the below map are under a boil water advisory.More >>
Police continue to investigate two shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Ocean Boulevard.More >>
Residents were forced to evacuated a condo complex in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach after a lighting strike, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
Authorities said a suburban mom was spreading information on biological weapons and telling ISIS where they should bomb.More >>
