FIRST ALERT: Overall drier, but still a few storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday's widespread rain and storms will return to more typical pop up showers storms today before lower humidity arrives by the weekend.

Today will a mix of sun and clouds through the day with plenty of warmth and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 80s on the beaches and upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee. Showers and storms will not be as widespread as we saw on Tuesday, however pop up storms will remain a possibility. The chance of pop up storms is highest near the beaches where rain chances today are 40%. Those chances drop off to 20% across the inland areas.

Thursday will see more of the same with heat, humidity and pop up storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm a few degrees and place most areas in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thunderstorms will redevelop during the afternoon and evening. No widespread severe weather is expected but some of the storms will be strong with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The weekend will see a surge of slightly lower humidity that will cut down on the chance of showers and storms with mostly dry weather and sunny skies through Saturday and Sunday.

