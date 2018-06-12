Police respond to situation in Forestbrook community

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Horry County police have responded to a situation on Maddux Lane in the Foresbrook community. (Source: Brian Davis via Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A number of Horry County police officers have responded to a situation in the Forestbrook community.

A resident sent a photo that shows a number of law enforcement vehicles parked out front of a home in the 100 block of Maddux Lane.

According to the resident, people in the area are being told not to come outside.

A WMBF News crew on the scene said they saw an ambulance and five county police cars.

WMBF has reached out to HCPD officials for more information. Check back for the latest information as it comes in.

