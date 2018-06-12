Food trucks could be coming to Myrtle Beach every weekend for tourist season

Food trucks could be coming to Myrtle Beach every weekend in tourist season soon. Source: WMBF News.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After the success of the food truck festival in April, Myrtle Beach city leaders are considering allowing food trucks to set up every Friday and Saturday night at the pavilion site for the rest of the tourist season.

Tuesday, Myrtle Beach city council discussed the possibility of the 2018 Food Truck Rodeo – Summer Series to take place. It would go from June 15 until September 1.

Council decided to table discussion of the rodeo for the next two weeks. In the meantime, council members will further discuss the plan and redefine the events associated with it.

Some council members brought up the concern that doing the same thing every weekend wouldn’t be attractive to some people, but others mentioned how there are new people coming to the area every week.

City Manager John Pederson says the goal is to bring more people downtown.

He says the food truck festival in April was a big success, so he hopes having food trucks downtown on a regular basis would be good for the city.

