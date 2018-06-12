New water meters could allow homeowners to monitor water usage on phones

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city council discussed a possible new system for water meters Tuesday.

The new system would mean users could track how much water they’re using on their phone. The system would also allow people to set a certain amount of water they would like to use for one month, and if they surpass that amount, they would receive a text message notifying them their water usage is above their set amount.

Assistant City Manager Fox Simons says the program would cost about $3.5 million.

It would take place over three phases. The first phase would be to implement in in commercial areas. Phase two would be in Market Common and the surrounding area. Phase three would be the rest of the city.

It’s estimated to take about four to five years for all three phases to be completed if it does become a reality.

Any new homes built will have the new smart meters, and the older homes would have them implemented over time.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.