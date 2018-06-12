Bond hearing set for man accused of filming girls in shower while on yacht in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man remained in jail Tuesday following his arrest early Monday morning for allegedly inviting young women and juvenile girls onto his yacht in Myrtle Beach and filming them showering without their knowledge.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 49-year-old William Richard Hilliard III, of Cherryville, N.C., is charged with first-degree voyeurism. His bond is set at $50,000.

By Tuesday night, jail records showed he is facing an additional seven counts of first-degree voyeurism.

Hilliard was originally scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday. That hearing was rescheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department lists five female victims between the ages of 18 and 20, and three juvenile victims.

There were few details in the report, but what is known is one of the victims and her mother went to the MBPD on June 10 in reference to a voyeurism complaint.

According to a report from The Fayetteville Observer, Hilliard invited the girls onto his yacht this past weekend. A mother of one of the victims was also there to chaperone.

The suspect reportedly told the girls to use the shower on his yacht Sunday night. One of them allegedly saw an iPad sticking out of his duffel bag. The device was set to record.

The mother and one of the girls took the iPad and drove straight to the police station. According to The Fayetteville Observer, they found dozens of files that spanned years.

