FMU adds new building in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Florence has given ownership of a three-story building in the heart of downtown to Francis Marion University. According to a report released Tuesday, the 17,000-square-foot LS Rainwater Building will be the new home of the Kelley Center for Enterprise and Innovation.

The transfer is expected to be completed within a year and is estimated to cost nearly $2 million.

The first floor of the rejuvenated building will reportedly be used as an art gallery, operated by the FMU Department of Fine Arts. The remaining two floors of the Kelley Center will operate a business incubator for entrepreneurs and support the City of Florence with research for business recruitment.

“The importance of the relationship between FMU and the City of Florence cannot be understated,” says FMU President Dr. Fred Carter.

The city obtained the building several years ago as part of its downtown revitalization plan. The gallery will provide exhibition space for local artists across various genres and artistic disciplines. The gallery will also serve as downtown event space.

